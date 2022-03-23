Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 million and the lowest is $9.16 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $10.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $44.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $46.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.53 million, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $70.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,485 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 391,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 262.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,369 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

