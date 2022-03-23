Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Duke Realty reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after buying an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after buying an additional 263,157 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $446,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

