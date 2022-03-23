Zacks: Brokerages Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will post $83.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.50 million and the highest is $85.00 million. DZS reported sales of $81.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $395.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.43 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $437.05 million, with estimates ranging from $420.71 million to $453.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $371.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. DZS has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DZS by 87,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DZS (Get Rating)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.