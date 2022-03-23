Zacks: Brokerages Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,932,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.41. 70,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,792. ironSource has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

