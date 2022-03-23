Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the highest is $4.38. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $3.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $18.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.13. 54,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.42. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

