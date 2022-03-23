Zacks: Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,726 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

OIIM opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

