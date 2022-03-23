Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.54 Million

Brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to report $429.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.42 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $368.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

