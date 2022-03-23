Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will post $183.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.21 million. Repligen posted sales of $142.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $820.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.89. The stock had a trading volume of 583,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen has a twelve month low of $156.27 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

