Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $3.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $12.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

Shares of SWK traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.26. The stock had a trading volume of 60,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

