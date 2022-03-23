Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Hold

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 173,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,862. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

