Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to Hold

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.