Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Immunocore by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 760,563 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 238,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunocore (IMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.