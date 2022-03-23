Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to “Hold”

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Conn’s stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $621.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

