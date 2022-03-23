Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) to “Buy”

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $283.86 million and a PE ratio of -6.83.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

