Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanzanian Gold Corp is a mineral resource company. It engages in the exploration and development of gold properties primarily in Tanzania. The Company’s principal properties include Buckreef Project, Kigosi Project, Lunguya Project Area, Itetemia Property and Luhala Property. Tanzanian Gold Corp, formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation, is based in TORONTO Ontario. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Tanzanian Gold has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the second quarter worth about $153,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

