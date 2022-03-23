Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

WNC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,575.00 and a beta of 1.62. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Wabash National by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Wabash National by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wabash National by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

