Zano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,035.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Zano has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $8,035.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.38 or 1.00098280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00308879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00135398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00271530 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,117,658 coins and its circulating supply is 11,088,158 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

