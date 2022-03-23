Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $83,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,135 shares of company stock worth $1,935,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $147.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

