ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $76.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

ZIM traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $76.56. 91,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,945. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $17.00 dividend. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 88.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 721,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,758,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7,855.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 123,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

