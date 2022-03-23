ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 43,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,221,022 shares.The stock last traded at $86.98 and had previously closed at $84.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 87.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,145,000 after buying an additional 721,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7,855.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 123,730 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

