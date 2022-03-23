Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.86 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $6.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,026,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $120.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.