ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Gap Down to $24.43

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.43, but opened at $23.35. ZimVie shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 1,585 shares traded.
ZIMV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.
About ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)
