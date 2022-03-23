Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 43,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,404. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. Zuora has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $75,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,818 shares of company stock worth $1,969,682 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,222,000 after acquiring an additional 389,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 541,469 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

