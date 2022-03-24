$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Antero Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 705,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 129,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $32,569,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. 56,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,332. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.