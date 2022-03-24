$0.18 EPS Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.11. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after buying an additional 851,841 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 1,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

