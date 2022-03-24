$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. REV Group posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REVG. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

REV Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 15,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. REV Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $865.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in REV Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in REV Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in REV Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

