-$0.31 EPS Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Brokerages expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of MRSN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 93,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.48. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $163,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

