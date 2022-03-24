$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Ingersoll Rand also reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,025,000 after acquiring an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

