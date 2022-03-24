$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,850%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLT opened at $148.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.57. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.