$0.67 EPS Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of ORRF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

