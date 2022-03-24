-$0.73 EPS Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.50. The stock had a trading volume of 233,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,091. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,950 shares of company stock worth $5,712,494 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $48,850,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,655,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

