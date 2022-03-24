$0.73 EPS Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.92. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

PCRX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,406. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $75.77.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $527,075.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,112 shares of company stock worth $3,692,026. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $23,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $5,283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

