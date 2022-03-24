$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.75. 2,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.