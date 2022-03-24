$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.75. 2,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

