10,835 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Blink Charging by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 692.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 77,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Blink Charging by 172.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blink Charging by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

BLNK stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 3.54. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

