1,164 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Hershey stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.76. The stock had a trading volume of 652,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,310. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $154.92 and a 52-week high of $216.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.69.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

