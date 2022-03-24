12,849 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $1,520,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

ANET opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

