$140.24 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $140.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.40 million and the lowest is $126.66 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $186.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $761.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.70 million to $812.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $870.54 million, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $950.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRPL. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,412,889 shares of company stock worth $25,277,981. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,763,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,784,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $464.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.