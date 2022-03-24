1,420 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Bought by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,027,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 790,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after acquiring an additional 119,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VDC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.35. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,882. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $202.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.62.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
