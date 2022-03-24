17,628 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBA shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

