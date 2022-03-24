18,516 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,668,000 after buying an additional 485,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after buying an additional 575,006 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,833,000 after purchasing an additional 374,480 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.98. 3,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

