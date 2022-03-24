$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $10.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.84 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,782 shares of company stock worth $4,609,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

