$2.93 EPS Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.00. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $3.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $14.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $15.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $19.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.45. 8,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.59. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

