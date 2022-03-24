$25.98 Million in Sales Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $25.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $26.06 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $107.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $108.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $123.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 24,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $341,536.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 234.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Primis Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.11. 2,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.99. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

