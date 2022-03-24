2,541 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,688,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,786,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

