2,860 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 786,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,231. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.14 and a 200-day moving average of $168.59. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

