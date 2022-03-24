291 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,314,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,231 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 68,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $86.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79.

