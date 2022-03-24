2,950 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.