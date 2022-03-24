2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of 2seventy bio stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $64.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
