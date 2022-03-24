2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.