$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.64 billion. NetEase reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year sales of $14.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $15.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $17.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

NTES stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.04. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $120.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after buying an additional 4,924,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NetEase by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 887,504 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,328,000 after purchasing an additional 583,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

