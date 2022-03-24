310 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.12. 2,195,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.97. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.